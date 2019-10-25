‘Drunk Santa’ arrested after making ‘poor choices’

News
Posted: / Updated:

 

Newsfeed Now for Oct. 25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for Oct. 25"

Historic silent theater in Gallatin believed to be haunted by former owner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Historic silent theater in Gallatin believed to be haunted by former owner"

Uber driver purchase baby clothes for rider with sick child

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber driver purchase baby clothes for rider with sick child"

Little Rock Liquor Store Robbed 6 times

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Rock Liquor Store Robbed 6 times"

Proposed bill would put you in jail for using the “b-word” in Massachusetts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposed bill would put you in jail for using the “b-word” in Massachusetts"

SECOND CHANCES: Inmates on work release treated to steak dinner

Thumbnail for the video titled "SECOND CHANCES: Inmates on work release treated to steak dinner"

Guy runs out of court

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guy runs out of court"

Man on trial walks out of courthouse as jury deliberates 

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man on trial walks out of courthouse as jury deliberates "
More Newsfeed Now

BREA, Calif. (KRON) – Bad Santa!

A man dubbed by Brea Police as “Drunk Santa Suit Criminal” is apparently on the Naughty List after cops found him in his car apparently under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both.

The Brea Police Department shared the bad Santa’s photo on social media with a message reading “Dear Santa, I’m sorry I stole your red suit. I was drunk and made some poor choices. I know it’s only October. And it’s hot. Too hot for this suit. But I was drunk. Poor choices. Sincerely, Drunk Santa Suit Criminal.”

Dear Santa,I'm sorry I stole your red suit. I was drunk and made some poor choices. I know it's only October. And it'…

Posted by Brea Police Department on Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Brea, which is located in Orange County, has remained in the steady 90’s for much of the week.

Police did not elaborate further on Santa’s punishment, which may or may not have included a lump of coal.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Don't Miss

Trending Stories