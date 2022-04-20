ST. JOSEPH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police Monroe Field Office, Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Office, Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Agency initiated a drug investigation into a drug trafficking organization in Tensas Parish. The investigation resulted in the arrest of 40-year-old Andrea Bass, 42-year-old Donald Pollard, and 42-year-old Adrien M. Brown.

Last week, Troopers furthered their investigation into Bass. According to authorities, they obtained a search warrant for a residence in St. Joseph, La. The warrant led to the discovery of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, crack cocaine, two firearms, and approximately $30,000.

Bass was transported to the Tensas Parish Jail and charged with the following offenses:

Four counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Operation of a Clandestine Lab

Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds

Cruelty to Juveniles

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm

An arrest warrant was obtained for Brown, for the same state charges as Bass. Brown was arrested and also charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

On April 15, 2022, Pollard was arrested by Tensas Parish Sheriff deputies on a federal indictment warrant. The investigation is active and ongoing.