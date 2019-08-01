Driver involved in fatal LaSalle Parish crash killing toddler arrested

LASALLE PARISH, La. — (7/31/19) As the investigation into the deadly crash from Monday, July 29, 2019, continues, Troopers have arrested and charged Joseph Pardue with three counts of negligent homicide, negligent injuring, reckless operation, and unsafe vehicle.

He has been booked into the LaSalle Parish Jail.

After further examination of the heavily damaged Ford Fiesta, Troopers have also determined that the toddler killed in the crash was restrained in a child safety seat. The crash remains under investigation. See below for the original news release.

On Monday, July 29, 2019, a crash involving two vehicles killed a toddler and two adults, all from Olla, LA.

The toddler was not properly restrained in a child safety seat and the two adults were not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers responded to the crash around 11:30 a.m., which occurred on LA Hwy 127, south of Olla. The crash involved a 2006 Kenworth (18 wheeler), driven by 33-year-old Joseph Pardue of Georgetown, LA and a 2014 Ford Fiesta, driven by a 17-year-old juvenile of Olla.

The Ford was southbound on LA Hwy 127, slowing to make a right turn, when the southbound Kenworth collided with it. After the initial impact, between the two vehicles, the Ford overturned and the Kenworth collided with a tree.

Pardue was wearing his seat belt and sustained moderate injuries. He was transported to Hardtner Medical Center for treatment. The unrestrained juvenile driver sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Rapides Regional Trauma Center. Her three passengers, identified as Vicki Sears, 45, Brittney Martin, 24, and a toddler, 3, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Routine toxicology tests and charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 27 fatal crashes in 2019, resulting in 31 fatalities.

