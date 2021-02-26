Drive-thru bone marrow donor registration drive to help Winnsboro teen set for Feb. 27

WINNSBORO, La. — A drive-thru bone marrow donor registration drive to help one local teen fighting a life-threatening blood disease has been set for this weekend.

The drive, hosted by DKMS, is set for Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the Life Church in Winnsboro, Louisiana, beginning at 10 AM.

The registration drive is to help 15-year-old Courtlynn Havard, a Winnsboro teen who is fighting Aplastic Anemia and PNH Clones.

Any adult between the ages of 18 and 55, who is in good health, is asked to please attend the drive-thru drive and register as a donor. The process takes about 10 minutes and could help save Courtlynn’s life.

You can also register as a bone marrow donor by clicking here.