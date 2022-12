WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Downtown West Monroe will host its annual Children’s Lighted Bike Parade on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 6 PM. Participants are encouraged to lineup in Alley Park starting at 5:15 PM.

There will be prizes for best dressed and most festive. There are no entry fees; however, donations are encouraged to the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group.

For more information, email alafrance@westmonroe.la.gov.