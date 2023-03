WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Downtown West Monroe is bringing some holiday fun to the area with Easter wagon rides and a scavenger hunt.

Wagon rides will start at 11 AM and last until 3 PM on Saturday, April 8th, 2023. You can “hop” onto a wagon every 20 minutes in Alley Park. Each ride is $5, per ride on the wagon.

Other games and treats will also be available in Alley Park with the promise that the first 200 people there may receive a “Special Easter Treat”.