El Dorado, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) — Downtown El Dorado and the Union County Animal Protection Society (UCAPS) would like to invite everyone to their 1st Annual Race for the Rescues 5K Run and 1-mile Walk.

All of the proceeds will help feed, medicate, and find homes for abused and abandoned animals within Union County. This amazing program operates on donations from generous individuals and community fundraisers like this one.

A link to the sign-up for the 5K and 1-mile race can be found here.