DOWNSVILLE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On March 27th, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible stabbing at a residence near Downsville.

Dispatchers were informed that the suspect had caused a disturbance and an elderly male had been injured. Prior to the deputy’s arrival, the other household members left to take the victim to receive medical aid.

Deputies began investigating the incident and learned Nathan Kyle Zaricor, age 31, with no permanent address, had arrived at the residence a short time before and asked for a ride.

After the elderly female resident agreed, they got into the vehicle. Witnesses advised deputies that Zaricor then grabbed the female and forcibly removed her from behind the wheel, took the keys, and started the vehicle. An elderly male at the location began trying to reason with him but Zaricor produced a knife and began swinging the knife at the elderly male, the elderly female, and two additional victims, one being a juvenile. The elderly male armed himself with a wooden walking stick and began trying to knock the knife from Zaricor’s hand. Zaricor then took the stick from the victim and struck him on the head causing major injuries. Zaricor then began chasing the remaining residents around the property with the victim’s walking stick and a knife. They were able to get away from Zaricor and into a vehicle as they left to seek medical aid for the elderly male.

When deputies arrived at the residence, the suspect was observed exiting the house. The investigation revealed that Zaricor had taken $90 in cash, belonging to the elderly female. Both elderly victims received injuries and the male who was struck by the walking stick required stitches to close his wounds.

Zaricor was arrested and placed into a deputy’s patrol unit to be transported to the Union Parish Detention Center. While the deputies were securing witness testimony, the suspect heavily damaged the deputy’s patrol vehicle, which included the rear door, rear camera, interior headliner, and multiple plastic trim pieces, totaling an estimated $6,000 in damages. Zaricor also attempted to remove his handcuffs and attempted to run away when deputies opened the door.

Zaricor was booked into the UPDC on the following charges:

Aggravated Assault (4 counts)

Aggravated Second Degree Battery

Carjacking

Cruelty to the Infirmed (2 counts)

Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling

Felony Criminal Damage to Property

Attempted Simple Escape (2 counts)

Theft

Zaricor’s bond will be set in the 3rd District Court later this week.