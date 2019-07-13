Doughnut shop sells out amid Tropical Storm Barry

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – (7/13/19) Nearly all businesses in Morgan City were shuttered as coastal Louisiana braced for the arrival of Tropical Storm Barry.

One exception was Meche’s Donuts Shop, where owner Todd Hoffpauir did a brisk business Saturday despite the pounding winds and pulsating rain.

Hoffpauir said he didn’t plan to open at all. He arrived at his shop in the early morning to prepare dough for kolaches when police from the nearly department showed up to ask for coffee.

Hoffpauir said he didn’t expect to have any customers because the weather was so bad. Instead, his store was packed.

Over the next five hours, Hoffpauir made 23 pots of coffee and countless numbers of doughnuts.

He said: “I must have done a thousand dollars’ worth of business today.”

