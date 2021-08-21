Double fatal crash claims the lives of two Deville citizens

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, August 20, 2021, at approximately 11:00 PM, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 28 East near Azalea Lane.

This crash claimed the lives of Kerri E. Fiser, 51, and Toni R. Hyde, 55, of Deville.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop E, the investigation revealed a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Fiser, was traveling on Louisiana Highway 28. Fiser maneuvered into the eastbound travel lanes and struck a 2012 GMC Acadia, driven by Hyde, head-on.

Fiser was unrestrained, sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

Hyde was restrained and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead.

According to the report, toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

The fatal crash is still under investigation.