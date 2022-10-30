MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– Halloween doesn’t always have to be about haunted houses and scary movies. Double BB farms held their usual goat yoga, but added a Halloween twist. All of the goats were dressed in costumes.

Bryan Babbs, owner of Double BB Farms, tells us more about the farm and goat yoga. “We’re primarily a livestock farm. We have a little bit of everything for everybody. And then we do our yoga. We have yoga classes. And we have a yoga instructor, Elizabeth. She actually teaches yoga at one of the studios in Monroe. And she comes out and teaches yoga. It’s basically yoga but with goats. And then we, you know, we tell people, “You don’t have to actually do the poses. You can just sit on the mats and cuddle with them if you would like, but it’s a lot of fun to see the goats and the people interact together. “

Babbs also told us why they decided to hold Halloween goat yoga. “It goes along with the season. The fall season and Halloween are coming up. It’s a lot of fun for everybody when the goats are dressed up to entertain our guests as they come out for goat yoga. And you know, Halloween is a good time for everybody to have fun. It’s not just a scary time, it’s good family.