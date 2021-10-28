DOTD to hold virtual public meeting for proposed safety improvement project on US 165 in Ouachita Parish

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is looking for public feedback for a proposed project to improve safety along US 165 at Lonewa Road in the Town of Sterlington, La. The project was designed to help reduce the potential for crashes by closing a full access median at the intersection of US Highway 165 and Lonewa Road.

A virtual meeting will take place on Monday, November 1, 2021 with materials posted here. The public is encouraged to view the materials and provide feedback or ask questions during the comment period, which ends on Monday, November 15, 2021.

For more information, comments, or questions, please call 318-342-0105.