Door Dash worker braves roads to serve others during winter weather conditions

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) – Many people are staying off the roads due to the inches of snow fall we saw here in Louisiana, many had food delivered to their door, spoke to a Door Dash worker who spent the afternoon delivering orders and he says it took longer to get to every drop off location.

19 year old Scott Devine has been working for Door Dash, an organization dedicated to delivering food, for the past 6 months. Today, he experienced challenges he never expected as sleet and snow covered the roads.

“Now there is some risk as the door dash in stuff like this is one you risk getting in an accident which is very common I’ve only dashed for about three and a half hours and I’ve almost gotten into like 6 of them,” said Scott Devine, Door Dash Driver.

Although many businesses closed their doors Monday and the number of Door Dash drivers was low, Devine says this week he could see an increase in orders as the week continues. Though, delivering necessities during a time of extreme weather hasn’t stopped him from being a helping hand to those most at need.

“It is very heart warming especially when your delevering food and so appreciative and stuff like that and really expresse themselves it really shows how much of a diffrence if means,” said Devine.

Devine says if you are planning on ordering food through a delivery service, expect the wait to be a little longer than normal as they navigate through the snow and ice.

