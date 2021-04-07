“Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!” SU offering vaccinations throughout the state on Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Simultaneous COVID-19 mass vaccination events are scheduled to take place on Saturday, thanks to the Southern University System.
The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed to anyone ages 16 and older between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The vaccination locations are listed below:
Baton Rouge
Southern University and A&M College
F.G Clark Activity Center
New Orleans
Southern University at New Orleans Gymnasium
Shreveport
Southern University Shreveport Gymnasium
Lake Charles
Lake Charles Senior Center
Houma
Plymouth Rock Baptist Church
Lafayette
George Dupuis Recreation Center
Alexandria
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Monroe
Rose of Sharon Baptist Church
Covington
St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds
(NOTE: This location will distribute vaccines on Friday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
If you are interested in getting the vaccine, Southern University is giving you the option to drive-thru or walk up at each location.
“This mass vaccination event is part of the Southern University System’s “Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!” campaign that encourages Black and other racial minority groups to get vaccinated against COVID-19.”