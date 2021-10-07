Don’t miss the Downtown Gallery Art Crawl, today Oct. 6!

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Fall is in the air and the Downtown Gallery Art Crawl is set for it’s October crawl that takes place on both sides of the Ouachita River; Monroe and West Monroe. The crawl has landed around 60 vendors for the event, with live music, shopping, food trucks and mounds of art for display and for sale.

The twin city event is known to attract residents across northeast Louisiana for an evening full of family fun and entertainment.

New to the crawl this October is a studio called “Bless Your Art”, an old building on Art Alley in Downtown Monroe turned into a store front filled with works of makers and artists of all kinds.

The crawl kicks off at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6 and will last until 9 p.m..

According to the Downtown Gallery Art Crawl website, the event takes place bimonthly, on the first Thursday of the month. Here is a schedule for the following crawls:

December 2, 2021

February 3, 2022

April 7, 2022

For more information about the Art Crawl, visit downtowngallerycrawl.com