LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge shared a warning to Arkansans about a prevalent scam happening across the state.

According to the office, the method is called “phishing” (pronounced the same as fishing). Phishing happens when scam artists email messages that appear to pitch products or services to consumers, but in actuality, scammers create these emails specifically to gain information. The office reported that sometimes, the message would alert the individual to a potential problem with their account and request the consumer provide private information like an account number, date of birth, or Social Security number to fix the issue.

The report stated that phishing emails contain software that can harm your computer or track your activities on the internet without your knowledge. The office said these emails are not only illegal, but they are dangerous to unsuspecting consumers.

“I urge all Arkansans to be cautious if you receive an email asking for your information, it could be scam artists trying to phish for your information,” Rutledge said. “Even with online protection software, scammers and con artists will continue to try to take your information; don’t fall prey to the trap.”

The attorney general’s office provided these tips when safely navigating online:

No legitimate company will ever send you an unsolicited email asking for your personal information.

Do not reply if you get an email or pop-up message that asks for personal or financial information.

Contact the business identified in the original email directly. Use the customer service number provided to you on a reliable statement to verify that the issue in the original email is legitimate.

Do not give sensitive information in response to an unsolicited request.

Immediately delete all suspicious emails, and never open email attachments or click on links from unknown sources.

Use anti-virus and anti-spyware software, as well as a firewall, and update them regularly.

The Attorney General’s Office provides a tip card for consumers about how to spot phishing scams, along with information for parents to spot cyberbullying and tips on internet safety.

For more information and tips to avoid scams and other consumer-related issues, contact the Attorney General’s office by calling (800)-482-8982, or by sending an email to consumer@arkansasag.gov, or visiting ArkansasAG.gov.