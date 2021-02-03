Donation to Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo allows ownership of baby African Porcupine

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — A $2,500 donation from the zoological society allows the purchase of a baby African Crested Porcupine at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo.

Willow, an 8-week-old porcupine born to two porcupines in the zoo right now that are on loan from an Ohio zoo. Originally zoo officials thought they would have to send willow back with her parents to Ohio, but with the donation, Willow is officially owned at our zoo here.

“it’s gonna be money well spent because this little girl right here, she’s gonna be able to teach a whole lot of people about her species and conservation,” said Lisa Taylor, General Curator of Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo.

In about a year, Willow will be full grown and weigh about 60 pounds. African crested porcupines live for over 25 years old and have about 30 thousand quills on them.