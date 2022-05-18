MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, shortly after 9 AM, Monroe Police responded to a domestic complaint on the 3000 block of Bronson Street. Upon arrival, officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the residence.

Eddie Brown

According to authorities, they located marijuana and ecstasy during their search of the home. Officers made contact Eddie Brown and he was placed under arrest.

Brown was charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia. Brown has at least five additional arrests for Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance dating back to 2005. According to authorities, he is also on the sex offender registry list.