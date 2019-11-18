Dolly Parton issues Jolene challenge

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dolly Parton is issuing a challenge of her own. She wants to hear the public’s version of her hit song “Jolene”.

This comes as part of the lead up to the release of Dolly’s Netflix series “Heartstrings,” set to kick off on Friday.

Only one more week until "Heartstrings" is here ❤️ Share your best version of "Jolene" now using the hashtag #JoleneChallenge and watch "Heartstrings" November 22 on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/h0Ym8ZZwBW — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 16, 2019

Julianne Hough, who plays Jolene in the series helped Dolly make the announcement on Twitter as seen in the video above.

The pair is asking fans to share their creative renditions of the hit song on social media using the tag #JOLENECHALLENGE.

SLIDESHOW: Dolly Parton through the years

Dolly Parton, country music singer-composer in February 1975. (AP Photo/RCA)

Singer Dolly Parton and actress Candy Bergen in May 1977. (AP Photo)

American Country and Western Singer Dolly Parton, May 20, 1977 at London?s Hyde Park during her visit to England. (AP Photo/John Glanvill)

Country Music singers Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers rehearse a song for their appearance on the TV show “Live… And in Person” in Los Angeles, Calif., on September 27, 1983. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac)

Dolly Parton dons Santa’s suit in Hollywood to tape a segment of her upcoming holiday “Dolly” that will guest star Mac Davis, Burl Ives and the Peppercorn Muppets on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 1987. The show is scheduled to air on ABC-TV on Dec. 20. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Vince Gill accepts his song of the year award from Dolly Parton during the Country Music Awards show in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 1996. Gill won the award for his song, “Go Rest High on that Mountain.” Gill and Parton also shared the home the award for vocal event of the year for their duet “I Will Always Love You.” (AP Photo/Christopher Berkey)

Country music star Dolly Parton poses for a photo in New York, Dec. 12, 2000. Parton return bluegrass roots once again with her new album. ?Little Sparrow,? which is due to leased on January 23. (AP Photo/Jim Cooper)

FILE – In this July 31, 2015 file photo, Dolly Parton performs in concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The mayor of Nashville, Tennessee has declared Aug. 5 as Dolly Parton Day in Music City. WTVF-TV report Mayor David Briley was with the country singer and actress on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, when he signed the proclamation. Briley called her one of “Tennessee’s greatest education and literacy advocates.” (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

Dolly Parton poses for a photo with Hank Williams Jr. and members of the group Alabama during tapings for Parton’s Smoky Mountain Rise Telethon Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. Posing are Randy Owen, left, Williams, Jeff Cook, Parton, and and Teddy Gentry. Parton has lined up an all-star list of performers for a three-hour telethon to raise money for thousands of people whose homes were damaged or destroyed in Tennessee wildfires. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

FILE – In this June 15, 2016 file photo, Dolly Parton performs in concert during her Pure & Simple Tour in Philadelphia. Parton will receive the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 50th annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 2. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

CORRECTS YEAR TO 2019 – Dolly Parton arrives at MusiCares Person of the Year in her honor on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

