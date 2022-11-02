MONROE, La. (KTVE/ KARD) — The Department of Justice has an important role in deterring and combatting discrimination and intimidation at the polls that also includes voter fraud. Although voter fraud is not prevalent here in Northeast Louisiana it can create problems for a fair and honest election.

Ensuring free and fair elections depends in large part on the assistance of the American electorate. It is important that those who have specific information about voting rights concerns or election fraud make that information available to the Department of Justice. Brandon B. Brown, United States Attorney, Western District of Louisiana.

Federal Law protects against such crimes as threatening violence against election officials or staff, intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes, and marking ballots for voters against their wishes.

Voting can go either way, there is corruption in everything we do so I just do my part and vote and hope I vote for the right person to do the job. Jerome Williams, Voter

For those who may have complaints regarding violations in the Shreveport, Monroe, and Alexandria areas, please contact AUSA Cytheria Jernigan at 318-676-3600. You can also email us with any complaints at: usalaw.election-fraud@usdoj.gov