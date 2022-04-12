VACHERIE, La. (BRPROUD) – An injured dog was found in the vicinity of a canefield on April Fools’ Day.

The dog was located by a couple around 5:30 p.m. and subsequently taken to Ridgefield Animal Hospital by an animal control officer.

The tan and white-colored pit bull terrier sustained these injuries listed below:

Suspected road rash

Burns on her pads, paws, elbows, and chest

Most of her nails had also been filed off

The dog was treated for her injuries at the animal hospital.

A mother and daughter decided to foster the dog and named it Jelly Bean.

“We may never know what happened to poor Jelly Bean, but we are grateful she was found, treated, and will be loved for the rest of her life. We also hope that the person(s) who did this to Jelly Bean will have to appear in court and explain what happened and why she was covered in burns and left in a cornfield, likely to die from her injuries,” says Jeff Dorson, HSLA Director.

The good news is that Jelly Bean is expected to recover from her injuries.

A $500 reward is available thanks for the Humane Society of Louisiana.

HSLA says the reward is available “for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.”

If you know this dog or have any information that could help investigators, please call the Humane Society at 1-888-HUMANE (648-6263) or by emailing ifo@humanela.org.

Any information provided to HSLA will be forwarded to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.