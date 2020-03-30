Doctor speaks about the benefits to telehealth and why in some cases it’s easier for patients

MONROE, La (03/30/20) — In person doctor visits are a thing of the past as doctors across the country are using video calls to interact with patients. “So I feel like I’m getting to know the patients in a different way than when they come into the office,” said Katie Womack, Family Nurse Practioner at St. Francis.

“You have to have a smartphone or you have to have a tablet, or you can use a laptop with video and audio capability,” said Womack.

And the major benefit besides the obvious of social distancing? “It’s a timesaver also, for someone who can’t leave the office, but could take a 15 minute work break. They’re able to do that video visit quickly and they didn’t even have to leave the comfort of their office or even their home,” said Womack.

It also benefits the elderly and those who can’t easily get to a doctors office. “That’s a great opportunity for them to not have to get out that way and to not have to rely on transportation and things like that and they’re still able to be taken care of and seen by their provider,” said Womack.

One patient says she likes the video calls because it gives a more personal connection with her doctor since it’s more laid back. “I like going to the office, but I really like the option of when I’m not available and it’s one of those moments where I need to get in there, but I can’t get to a physical location, I would love to do that,” said Chassity Duke, Patient.

The video calls also have a photo feature to make the visit more detailed. “If they have a wound, I can take a picture of the wound during the visit,” said Womack.

And if you’re nervous about a doctor’s visit using video, Duke says you should work through your nerves.” Don’t be shy of technology. It’s awesome. You use it on your phone anyway’s to call up your friends, why not use it for your healthcare professionals because they’re great and it was a wonderful experience,” said Duke.