DJ Star memorial mural revealed on his birthday at The Hub

MONROE, LA (6/13/20)– DJ Star, a local radio host for 100.1 The Beat, lost his life back in January in a tragic car accident. However, his fans, friends, and loved ones haven’t forgotten the impact he left in this community. Saturday, locals gathered at The Hub for DJ Star’s birthday. They celebrated by unveiling a mural of the late DJ so he will always be remembered.

DJ Star was the home DJ for The Hub in Monroe for many years, so Hub officials thought the mural would be perfect outside of the building for all to enjoy. The mural was painted by Vitus Shell, a local artist, and a friend of DJ Star.

Donald Ray Johnson II, DJ Star, was born on June 13, 1984. Today, he turned 36 years old. Star left behind 3 children, Khyron, Mason, and Skylar. Grace Wilson, Star’s partner, says he left an impact on the community, friends, and everyone he met. Wilson says shes beyond thankful for the mural, as he will always be remembered.

Everyone is encouraged to visit the mural and take pictures. You can find it at 201 Washington St, Monroe, LA 71201.

