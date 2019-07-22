DJ Hosts Demonstrate Danger Of Hot Cars

(NBC News) – (7/22/19) A Baltimore, Maryland Disk Jockey team broadcasted live from inside of a hot, closed car on Thursday to demonstrate the dangers of hot cars in the summer.

When the three hosts of the morning program got into the station’s SUV, it was 81 degrees. By the end of the hour, the temperature inside the car rose to 110 degrees.

Unlike children who are left in a hot car, the hosts were carefully monitored throughout the show. They were fitted with heart rate monitors and EMT personnel were on standby next to the vehicle.

The DJs have pulled a lot of pranks in the past, but they’re hoping this latest stunt serves as a serious reminder to the tens of thousands of listeners who tune in every day.

Child fatalities from heatstroke in cars are on the rise and at an all-time high, with 52 children dying in 2018.

