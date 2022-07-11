MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Councilwoman Kema Dawson held a community engagement meeting where she asked citizens of District 5 to discuss some topics relating to the history of the district, what improvement they would like to see, along with the art and culture within the community.

People who attended the meeting were very excited to see what future project Dawson along with her team had in mind for the community. In the future, Dawson hopes to have more meetings for more people and interactions can take place, in order to build the community of District 5 together.