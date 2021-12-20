District 4 Community meeting leads to dialogue about Monroe’s new cultural district

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Community members from District 4 in Monroe came together to discuss needs in the area.

The man focus of the meeting was the cultural district. The city of Monroe is working with people who specialize in creating a dialouge between city planners and people who live in the community.

The planners and people who live in the community. The planners say they are here to help the community find and highlight unique gems in our area. Those in the meeting who showed any opposition were mainly worried that they would be asked to leave or slowly be pushed out by rising rent prices.

However, there was no concrete resolution made, because the cultural district is still in the planning stage.