BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – When a massive Wednesday morning brawl broke out at an East Baton Rouge School, students and parents were reportedly in on the fight, and some were arrested.

Hours later, the NAACP announced the launch of its investigation into the actions of two responding deputies who the organization believes were too rough with students.

On Wednesday morning, multiple squad cars and ambulances were parked outside of East Baton Rouge Readiness Alternative High School.

“My granddaughter was coming to school, and they had some kids hiding in the bushes and they jumped out of the bushes, and they just started fighting,” said Shina Blunt, the grandmother of one of the students.

According to Blunt, her granddaughter told her the brawl started after two students agreed to fight.

“She said that they had been getting text messages on the phone stating that this incident will happen on today,” Blunt explained.

Apparently, things got out of hand when nearly 200 people joined in the altercation, including parents.

Blunt expressed deep disappointment in the way the situation played out.

“I’m just thoroughly upset because, you know, this is something she could have talked to me about,” Blunt said. “You know, and I’m just thinking that if she would have said something, we could have prevented some of this.”

BRProud’s camera captured footage of some students as they were escorted from campus in handcuffs. Meanwhile, officers were still trying to de-escalate fights.

The scuffle ended with law enforcement charging eight students and two individuals. In addition to this, one officer sustained a hip and head injury.

“We have made some arrests and will continue to make more. And a few parents who will also be arrested,” said Captain Rodney Walker of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Superintendent Sito Narcisse said this behavior won’t be tolerated and consequences will ensue. “We cannot allow parents to come up and get into fights for kids,” Narcisse said. “And it’s important that we keep the schools safe, even here at the alternative school. So, we’re going to be discussing that as soon as possible.”

According to EBRSO, during the fight, a gun was discovered across the street. But as of Wednesday evening, authorities have yet to determine who it belongs to.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.