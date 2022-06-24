Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Dinosaur Adventure Show is kicking off this weekend at the Monroe Civic Center with full activities for the entire family.

The exhibit will feature everything from life-sized dinosaurs that will come alive with their life-like movements and roars.

“We have an information board on them that gives information about each scene and each dinosaur with where they lived, what they ate, and the type of way they lived in,” said assistant manager, Brandon Williams.

Another way you can also spend a day with the dinosaurs at the exhibit is learning more about the most popular dinosaurs. Guests will have the rare opportunity to travel back sixty-five million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age.

“Well, Big ‘Sue” is the one that you shouldn’t miss. But the one you should look out for is ‘Baby Blue,’ it’s a Velociraptor, and he seems to get out of his cage sometimes, so we try to keep him in,” Williams said. “It’s all about history. It’s all about what was here before us.”

The successful production has delivered over one thousand shows for the last twenty years. Williams says it’s all about making people happy.

The event will be equipped with full activities for the entire family. You may even have the chance to meet baby T-Rex, and ‘Baby Blue’ that tends to run loose, so be aware.

“You can ride a dinosaur, we have a T-Rex, and a Pakisaurus,” said Williams.

The Dinosaur Adventure Show will run Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Monroe Civic Center.

Tickets are available for purchase at their website at www.dinosauradventure.com/upcoming-events/