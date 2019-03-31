Doctor by day, ninja by night, dad 24/7: local doctor competing on American Ninja Warrior

MONROE, La. (3/30/19) – An Arklamiss doctor is using heartache and hard work to fuel his way to American Ninja Warrior.

Dr. Billy branch has been training day in and day out for the past year and a half.

“5 a.m. rain, snow storms, freezing weather…I never had any intention of making it to the show,“ said Dr. Branch.

It’s a story of inspiration and dedication. His fitness journey started a decade ago.

“Was in the neighborhood of 240 pounds,“ said Branch.

Thousands of pushups later and 80 pounds lighter, Branch now breezes through his hand-made ninja gym that sits in his back yard. Years ago he would have never thought he would see this day.

“Zero percent chance. It’s just been surreal. Even from the moment when I got the casting call,“ said Branch.

The doctor’s audition tape landed him a spot in the city qualifiers for the hit NBC show.

In two weeks his family will cheer him on as he competes in Oklahoma City, but one person will be missing from the crowd. Branch lost his brother-in-law in a tragic car crash last April. The reason behind the shirt he’s wearing and motivation for his accomplishment.

“Do it today,“ said Branch, as he points to the words on his shirt.



“It made me have kind of a wake up moment. I need to spend more time making better for myself, better for the people around me“, said Branch.

With every floating step and salmon ladder, he hopes to inspire others to reach for the stars.

Dr. Branch will be in Oklahoma City April 12th and 13th for filming. The episode won’t air until later in the summer on NBC.