DECK THE HALLS: COVID-19 pandemic brings increase in sales of real Christmas trees

RAYVILLE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– As you know it’s been a crazy year for a lot of us with covid during this pandemic, and now that the holidays are here many of us just want a little normalcy. A local Christmas tree farm is seeing a boom in business as people are needing that holiday feeling again.

The covid-19 pandemic has seen the cancelation of many things this year, but it appears Christmas won’t be one of those things. Here at curry farms, they’ve seen an increase in sales of Christmas trees.

“Many, because of the pandemic, have realized and recognized the importance of family time and how rare that opportunity is. I think that is one of the reasons that choose and cut farms have done so well this year and Christmas sales, in general, are up,” said Sandy Curry, co-owner of Curry Farms.

The owners of Curry Farm in Rayville say their busiest time of the year is the week of Thanksgiving.

This year, they had around 75 percent of their business in that week alone…despite the bad weather.

“People still came out, they still had fun, and we were overwhelmed by the numbers that came and still kind of overwhelmed by it. We are pleased as well because obviously, it’s good business,” said Bentley Curry, co-owner of Curry Farms.

The farm has more than 6 thousand Christmas trees, ranging from 1 to 12 years old, they are just thankful they planted enough trees 5 years ago so they could be prepared this year.

“There is no way you can anticipate a worldwide pandemic in a little operation we have. So we planned to sell about a thousand trees when we planted because that appeared to be our market. The pandemic really had no effect on how fast these trees grew and how many we had ready to sell. It is what it is,” said Sandy.

The couple says they believe the high volume of sales comes from families wanting to choose and cut their own tree to spend time together. In addition, the excitement of a real Christmas tree adds some normalcy to the year.

‘The real tree, there is an exciting package that comes with it that doesn’t come with the tree you open up in the cardboard box,” said Bentley.

And the history of the Christmas tree is a lesson we can all remember through the tough times of the year 2020.

“In celebration, they brought in live greenery, to them that live greenery was a symbol that life goes on that springtime will come again,” said Sandy.

LOCAL CHRISTMAS TREE FARMS:

-Curry Farms (Rayville, LA) is open 7 days a week from 10 am- 5 pm

-Pepper Christmas Tree Farm (West Monroe, LA) is open 7 days a week

-Precious Memories Christmas Tree Farm (Calhoun, LA) is open 7 days a week from 10 am- 5 pm

-Old Days Farm (Winnsboro, LA) is open Friday- Sunday from 8:30am -5:00 pm

-Green Hills Christmas Tree Farm (Natchez, MS) is open Saturdays from 10 am- 5 pm



