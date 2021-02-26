88-year-old woman receives an unexpected letter in the mail from her parents after 45 years

CALION, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) (3/1/2021) — An 88-year-old woman is beaming with excitement and shock after receiving a birthday card and letter from her parents that has been lost in the mail for almost 46 years.

“You hear about it with other people but not yourself,” Willa Davis said.

Davis, a long-time resident of Calion and a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, described they day as one she will never forget.

Her neighbor picked up her mail from the local post office and she couldn’t contain her excitement when she handed over the letter to Davis, which was postmarked on August 19, 1975, just days before Davis would turn 42 years old.

Enclosed in the envelope was a Hallmark birthday card signed by Davis’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. James and Effie Presley, in addition to a three-page handwritten letter. The latter part of it read, “Have a good birthday. We love you and hope to see you soon. But if you can’t come we’ll be thinking of you on your birthday.”

Davis lost her parents in 1982 and 1999. The unexpected letter brought back many memories for Davis that brought her to tears.

“So touching to feel a letter that she once held and to see her writing. So precious,” Davis said. “She was a wonderful lady.”

Although her parents lived three hours away in Mt. Vernon when the letter was written, it took nearly 46 years for the mail to reach Davis’ post office box and that wasn’t the only mail that came late.

In the same week, Davis received a card that was written by her nephew, Andy, to his grandmother and Davis’s mother-in law, Versa Davis.

He was letting her know that he planned on visiting in February 1988. The letter was first postmarked in Washington D.C. in 1983 and finally postmarked in a Little Rock post office 33 years later.

Why it took both letters decades to be received will forever be a mystery for Davis but one thing is for sure, she and her family believe it’s a miracle.

“I sincerely praised the Lord that this letter was received. I felt it was a gift from God to remind us that, not only is He thinking of us, but we are also being thought of by our loved ones in Heaven. What wonderful thoughts to be blessed with,” Davis’ daughter, Bobbie Davis said.

Davis has shared the moment with everyone she’s come across over the past several weeks including her plumber and her hairdresser.

Davis says she and her parents often wrote to each other and there are numerous letters that are tucked away but it’s this one she recently received that she plans to hold close to her heart.