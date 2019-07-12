Did you hear that? Lincoln Parish Fire Chief gives explanation to alleged “explosion”

A moderate fire broke out at the Roseburg Forest Products plants, but locals thought it was an explosion

SIMSBORO, La. (7/12/19)– The only thing that spreads quicker than fire is word on social media. That’s exactly what happened last night as dozens of Lincoln Parish residents took to the internet to express their concerns about an alleged explosion.

Turns out, there was no explosion, but a moderate fire at a local business.

“Around 8:40 we got a call about an explosion. Found a fire at the Roseburg plant in their dryer system,” said Kevin Reynolds, fire chief with Lincoln Parish Fire Protection.

The Roseburg Forest Products plant sits on Duraflake Road in Simsboro. The massive plant works with dry wood materials and small fires aren’t necessarily uncommon there.

“The suspicion is that there was a spark in the system, which is not really uncommon with what they do, and then it created the fire,” said Reynolds.

Many locals say they heard a loud noise from the plant, but Reynolds says that’s typical for the machinery used there.

“A system that relieves pressure, and when it does that, it makes noise. And this may have been louder than normal, but I guess people perceived that as an explosion,” said Reynolds.

The fire was out by 9:30 P.M. and no one was hurt.

Reynolds says social media is responsible for exaggerating the situation.

“Social media these days can kind of be a bad thing because you get the wrong information out really quick and everybody kind of over react,” said Reynolds.