DiamondJacks in Bossier City announces permanent closure, citing coronavirus impact

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – DiamondJacks Casino & Hotel announced Friday the facility would not reopen after the state’s mandated closure period concludes, citing business circumstances caused by the unexpected impact of the coronavirus.

According to a statement released by the casino, all employees have been notified and are eligible to apply for unemployment benefits, effectively immediately.

“In light of the sudden, unforeseeable market conditions that have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, the difficult decision has been made to close the casino,” said Diana Thornton, Vice President of Finance at DiamondJacks. “We have worked diligently to be a valued member of the Shreveport-Bossier City business community. We are saddened for the loss of a longtime business here in Louisiana.”

The statement said local managers are working on a closure plan, which has included contacting employees, vendors, and other key stakeholders. They say the team will also decide what to do with the casino’s physical assets. The property will be maintained as closure is completed, though there are no plans for new ownership or additional investments to remain open.

“Even though continuing to operate is not viable from a business standpoint, we have certainly enjoyed being a part of the community and appreciate the loyalty of both guests and team members,” said Thornton. “We are thankful for the support everyone has provided us and will do what we can to ensure those impacted transition to new career opportunities.”