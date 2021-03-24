Details are being finalized for South Franklin Catfish Festival in May

WISNER, LA (KTVE/KARD) the days of the franklin parish catfish festival are over, but catfish lovers can rejoice as a different festival is rising from its ashes. Come May 1st, the streets of Wisner are going to come to life, as they host their first ever South Franklin Catfish Festival.

“A lot of people were sad to lose that event. It was a signature event of our parish so, we’re just starting fresh with something a little different, a little smaller, and hopefully, lots of fun” says Leslie Young, a Member of the South Franklin Catfish Festival Committee.

They’re starting fresh while sticking to tradition.

“The catfish industry is actually always been based in Wisner” Young said.

Residents of franklin parish will still get to enjoy the catfish they’ve come to love. Downtown Wisner will be the stage the event is hosted on; adding in some new experiences to create a unique identity of its own.

“This front main street, which is called Natchez street, that will be our entire car show. You got Ft. Scott, which we’re standing on here at Ft. Scott, and we’ll have the entire vendors and everything else, booths, down this street” says Elliot Britt, Chairman of the South Franklin Catfish Festival Commitee.

There will also be side areas for entertainment near the post office and library. The festival will also offer arts and crafts, food outside of catfish and jumpers for the kids, all while staying COVID compliant. The town is excited for the new opportunities this festival will bring them.

“Wisner is like a lot of small southern towns so we’ve had some hard times. But I think the people of Wisner are resilient and they’re determined. Also one of the purposes is to continue the work on revitalization of the downtown area. We hope we can raise awareness and funds to continue that work” Young said.

The festival is still looking for some vendors, if you’re interested in becoming part of this festival, that information can be found at southfranklincatfishfestival.com.