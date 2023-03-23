LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Festival International de Louisiane is a cultural celebration that attracts visitors from across the nation for its most anticipated food, music and merchandise.

Marketing Coordinator Carly Viator and the festival board say Festival International is a five day culture shock.

“Five days of magic is what we say,” Viator said.

Festival International was created to help boost the economy, drawing crowds to downtown Lafayette every year since the late 80’s.

“We celebrate culture through food, music and art from around the world, as well as highlight local art from Louisiana.” said Viator.

Festival International attracts over 3,000 people every year. Along with festival volunteers, the board works year-round to ensure a fresh, inclusive and more advanced festival than the year before.

Festival goers can taste food from around the world, support local and international vendors and enjoy local and international music.

This year’s festival headliners are local artists Lauren Daigle, Tank and the Bangas from New Orleans and top international artists Angelique Kidjo and Dub Inc.

Festival International kicks off April 26 and runs until through April 30.