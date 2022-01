EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— The El Dorado Police Department says despite what you have heard, they are still looking for Floyd Dale McCathern, who was last seen by family members on November 11, 2021.

Read the full EL Dorado PD Facebook post below regarding the matter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the El Dorado Police Department, Criminal Investigation Division at 870-881-4810 or Crime Stoppers at (870)-863-INFO