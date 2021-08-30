Despite Ida, French Quarter tourist grateful for hospitality and says: ‘I will come back’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The devastation left behind by Hurricane Ida will be felt long after power is restored to nearly 1 million Entergy New Orleans customers still without power the day after the storm made landfall in Southeast Louisiana.

For one tourist on Bourbon Street, Korell Bell, his first hurricane experience was not as bad as he expected.

“It was a lot of wind and a lot of rain,” Bell told WGNO’s Peyton LoCicero-Trist a day after initially talking with her before the storm reached the city. “But it really wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be.”

Like many tourists, who find themselves more-or-less stranded in New Orleans with no power, few options and little certainty in regards to return travel, Bell is appreciative of his time spent in New Orleans despite and the hurricane and grateful for the hospitality of the people who work and call the city home.

“I wanted to get the New Orleans experience, and I got it. It’s a great place and I will come back,” said Bell.

“We are able to stay at the hotel. Actually the hotel people at the Four Points by Sheraton [in the French Quarter] are pretty good and I respect everybody. There whole staff was wonderful toward us and treated us really good, gave us sandwiches and food and stuff.

“They did a really great job.”

As far as travel home, Bell is uncertain, but [pragmatic.

“We are stuck here for now,” he said. “Our flight out is supposed to be for Tuesday, but if it doesn’t happen, we will just have to accommodate ourselves here.”