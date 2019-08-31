Despite for sale signs, Backyard Street Food and Pub is open for business

Backyard Street Food & Pub has been open since June but for sale, signs went up, business slowed down and people started asking questions.

“We’ve seen a little dip after the signs came up and we have a lot of people calling so I know that it’s affecting it,” said Mitch Bratton, Owner of Backyard Street Food & Pub.

When first open, the business was booming, “We’re having sometimes upwards of 200 mini golfers on Saturday’s,” Bratton said.

So for all the skeptics, Bratton wanted to clear the air and confirm that Backyard is open for business.



West Monroe is developing quickly with expansion at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center, to Surge Entertainment Center. Business partners there share their support in a statement that reads in part:



“We were and are looking forward to being neighbors and helping each other turn that area into an entertainment destination North Louisiana can be proud of. I think our businesses will complement each other well.” Jeremy Harrell, Surge Entertainment Center Business Partner

“I almost feel like they’re personally invested in our success as much as we are and the same thing with Surge. The things that we offer, Surge is not necessarily going to have,” Bratton responded.

So he says to ignore the signs and come inside.

“If something happens, if someone buys it they’re basically taking us along with us due to the lease,” Bratton said.