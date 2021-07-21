Arkansas mother arrested after child found dead in home

UPDATE: Authorities say Betty Adams of Dermott, Arkansas has been arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse. Adams is the mother of a 12-year-old child found dead on Monday, July 19 inside the bedroom of their home.

The deceased child has been identified as Justin Adams and his body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the manner and cause of death will be determined.

Dermott Police initially responded to the residence about 5 PM Monday, then contacted state police special agents requesting they investigate the case.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update this story as the information becomes available.

