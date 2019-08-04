Deputy Walter Mackel is welcomed home by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the community

CONCORDIA PARISH, La (08/03/19)–Deputy Walter Mackel returns back home to Concordia Parish. However he didn’t do it by himself, he had the help from his friends at the Concordia Police Station and the love from the community.



It was another day on the job, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were responding to an armed robbery at the Rivers Manor Apartments in Vidalia.

When deputies entered into an apartment trying to find the suspect, that’s when they say deputy Walter Mackel was shot. But he did fire back…



“To put yourself in that line of duty everyday, you don’t know if you’re gonna go back home to your family, so that type of work that they do, I really salute them,” said Antoinette Tennesse, Cashier at U-Pak.

Mackel suffered lung an kidney injuries and was flown to Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson where he had surgery. Leaving Mackel’s family and the community longing for his recovery

Saturday, they lined the streets celebrating as Mackel came home with a police escort.



“A lot of love was shown today for Walter Mackel and for the law enforcement community. Our community is a very tight nit community,” said David Hedrick, Concordia Chief Deputy.



The Sheriff’s Office say they’re happy to have their brother back.



“It’s just like a family member has returned home and we thank god every day. We’ve been praying for him every day and are very thankful that he is back home with us,” said Hedrick.



Mackel’s impact has gone beyond just his community, it’s spread to several other law enforcement agencies.



“They were calling when the incident occurred trying to give us asset resources. It just felt good with them being there from the very beginning to the end,” said Hedrick.



The community is calling him a local hero.



“They’re here to protect us and serve us and i’m so glad he is here and back with his family. Thank god for that,” said Tennesse



Chief Deputy David Hedrick says Mackel is a strong man and will be returning back to work soon. He is still healing and has some more treatment to do but he hasn’t and wont lose hope.