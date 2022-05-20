POLK COUNTY, Ark. – Arkansas State Police are investigating after a man in Polk County was shot and killed by deputies while they were responding to a disturbance call Thursday night.

Special agents with the ASP said that Polk County Sheriff Office deputies were called to a home in the 100 block of Majesty Lane just before 10 p.m. regarding a shooting.

The agents said that deputies received reports that a woman had accidentally shot 40-year-old Rickey Looney after an argument between the two.

According to the agents, after deputies arrived on the scene Looney ordered them to leave. The deputies said Looney then pointed a gun at a deputy who was attempting to enter the home. That is when the agents said Looney was shot.

The investigators said he later died at a local hospital.

Authorities have not released the identity of the deputy at this time. The ASP Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation into the shooting and the use of deadly force. Once the investigation is complete the findings will be submitted to the Polk County prosecutor to determine if any charges would be filed.

Officials with the ASP said the special agents were continuing to investigate Friday and are waiting for an autopsy report from the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to learn an officials cause and manner of death.