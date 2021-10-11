Deputies searching for suspect who stabbed 16-year-old boy

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Okaloosa Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a 55-year-old man after he reportedly stabbed a 16-year-old boy during an argument Sunday night.

Deputies said the Fort Walton Beach teen had life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a hospital by his mom. They added that he is currently in stable condition.

David Oliver Jr

“Witnesses say it started with an argument over allegations the suspect, identified as 55-year old David Oliver Jr., had stolen items from the teen’s mom,” deputies wrote.

Oliver could be driving a tan, 2003 Buick sedan.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call OCSO at 850.651.7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com.