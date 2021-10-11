Deputies say Washington County man shot wife after night of drinking

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 70-year-old Washington County man shot his wife after a night of drinking and an argument, Washington County deputies said.

Deputies were called at 7:20 a.m. Monday by a man who he had accidentally shot his wife, they added.

“Once deputies, along with Washington County EMS arrived at the Moss Hill Rd. residence, they discovered 61-year-old, Judy Ann Berrigan, with a gunshot wound to the left chest area,” deputies wrote.

Berrigan was immediately transported to a local hospital where she is expected to recover from the gunshot wound, they added.

However, when she was able to speak, Berrigan told a different story than her husband, Dennis Alan Berrigan, about the shooting.

She said that while she was sitting in the living room, her husband shot her with a handgun during an argument. She added that her husband had been drinking most of the night. Dennis Berrigan was arrested and charged with attempted murder.