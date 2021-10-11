Deputies say Washington County man shot wife after night of drinking

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dennis Alan Berrigan

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 70-year-old Washington County man shot his wife after a night of drinking and an argument, Washington County deputies said.

Deputies were called at 7:20 a.m. Monday by a man who he had accidentally shot his wife, they added.

“Once deputies, along with Washington County EMS arrived at the Moss Hill Rd. residence, they discovered 61-year-old, Judy Ann Berrigan, with a gunshot wound to the left chest area,” deputies wrote.

Berrigan was immediately transported to a local hospital where she is expected to recover from the gunshot wound, they added.

However, when she was able to speak, Berrigan told a different story than her husband, Dennis Alan Berrigan, about the shooting.

She said that while she was sitting in the living room, her husband shot her with a handgun during an argument. She added that her husband had been drinking most of the night. Dennis Berrigan was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories