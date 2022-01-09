Deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office remember Lieutenant Michael Swallow

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of one of their own, Lieutenant Michael Swallow, who passed away on January 8th

KTVE news spoke with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff, Jay Russell, and he remembers the legacy left behind by Lieutenant Swallow.

“Lieutenant Swallow was, he was someone we will always remember here.” Says Sheriff Russell.”

“Mike will always be in our hearts. He will always be part of this department regardless if I’m here or not. He will always be the one who will be remembered on the second floor and ID and Record Section.” Says Russell.

Lieutenant Swallow dedicated his entire career serving the citizens of Ouachita Parish for twenty-five years. Sheriff Russell says Lieutenant Swallow went the extra mile with everything he did.

“I remember several times, a lot of times people’s prints are not really good to concealed carry and wanted, you know, a weapon. Mike will go to their home and finger print them himself to make sure that that person they wanted a concealed carry permit, they got it. And people don’t do that.” Says Sheriff Russell.

Family and friends are also sharing memories of Lieutenant Swallow on social media.

“Always positive, what a great guy. He will be greatly missed. Prayers for his family.” Commented one person on a Facebook post.

“Unbelievable news, such a great guy, always a beautiful smile. Rest in peace my friend. Prayers to all his family, friends, and brothers in law enforcement.” Said another person.

Sheriff Russell says Lieutenant Swallow even advocated and tried his best to bring the best DNA technology to the Ouachita Parish.

“He was looking at in-house DNA for us to do our own process in here, in which that dream one day will come true. We’re looking into that.

But is Lieutenant Swallow’s legacy that will remain vivid in everyone’s hearts

“They have those memories. Those good memories of him. And what he stood for, and what he believed. We are going to hold on to them. We are not going to let them go.”