JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s deputies are looking for an escaped work release inmate who walked off a job site near Roanoke, La. overnight.

Jared Baldridge, 20, of DeRidder, was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes. He also had a green long-sleeved shirt. He was last seen around 2:30 a.m. this morning, April 8, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

Anyone with information on his location should contact the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 824-3850 or the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 463-3281.