BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are thanking the public after a woman who went missing in early May was found Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, 34-year-old Melissa Tridico of Benton was last seen on May 6 near the DiamondJacks area riding in a blue Ford F-150 with the license plate number C230898.

Tips called in by the community helped deputies locate her late Monday. They say she was found safe and will be returned home.