Deputies dragged in Saturday night car chase

MONROE, La (6/24/19) – Around 9 p.m. Saturday night Ouachita parish deputies say they pulled over a car on old Sterlington road.



They say the man behind the wheel was 26-year old Degarrius Glover.

As they talked to Glover, deputies say Glover started acting strange, and when they asked for his license and insurance he put the car in drive and took off.



One deputy was knocked down by the car. The other was dragged for a short distance.

Deputies say they called for backup as the chase headed southbound down highway 1-65.



They say Glover ran several red lights, forcing other cars off the road.

Five miles down the road deputies forces Glover to stop on Ruffin road.

Officers say they had to pulled him out of the car and placed him under arrest.

Officials say both deputies involved are okay. As for Glover he’s charged with multiple charges including two counts of aggravated battery of a police officer.