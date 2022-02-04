OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they arrested four adults and a juvenile in home invasion robbery case.

According to deputies, they were called to the 100 block of Gadwall Lane in West Monroe just before 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Deputies say their investigation lead to the arrest of 4 adult suspects and one juvenile.

Hunter Williamson Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

Sandy “Diego” Savanna Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

Douglas Bobby Thomas, Junior Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

Hunter Lewis Gregory Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

Deputies say three people, Sandy “Diego” Savanna, Hunter Gregory, and Hunter Williamson, were booked into OCC on 1 count of Home Invasion each. And a fourth suspect, Bobby Thomas Jr., was booked on 1 count of Home Invasion and 1 count of Possession of CDS II, methamphetamine.

The juvenile has been booked into Green Oaks on 1 count of Home Invasion. Deputies tell us his identity cannot be released due to his juvenile status.