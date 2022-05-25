RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at approximately 11:15 AM, Richland Parish Sheriff’s deputies traveled to Russell Street in Rayville, La., searching for a fugitive. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with 18-year-old Lamar J. Bryant, who was in possession of a fully-automatic Glock pistol with a 50-round magazine.

According to authorities, Bryant was also in possession of marijuana. Bryant was placed under arrest and transported to the Richland Parish Detention Center.

He was charged with Resisting an Officer, Possession of an Illegal Machine Gun, Illegal Carrying of a Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. According to deputies, Bryant was arrested for Illegal Weapon Violations and drug charges by Mangham Police on May 1, 2022, and was out on bond.

As of now, Bryant does not have a bond.