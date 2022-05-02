OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Court documents obtained Monday by News 3 reveal additional details in the arrest of an Opelika Middle School teacher facing several child sex abuse charges related to a student.

On April 28, Opelika Police arrested 36-year-old Caleb Daniel Fuller of Auburn, AL.

Fuller, a teacher at Opelika Middle School, is charged with Electronic Solicitation of a Child, Sexual Contact with a Student, and Luring a Child Someplace in Order to Perform or To Propose Sexual Acts.

The charges are related to an incident involving an OMS student. Opelika investigators were made aware of the accusations on April 28th when a student’s father visited the police department, according to a Deposition filed Monday, May 2, 2022, in The District Court of Lee County, Alabama.

The document reads:

“On 4/28/2022, Officer Colin Poss with the Opelika Police Department met with a father of a student at Opelika Middle School at the Opelika Police Department located at 501 S 10th Street, Opelika, Lee County, AL. The father advised Officer Poss that a teacher, Caleb Fuller, from the Opelika Middle School, had been messaging his daughter on Facebook messenger, wanting to receive nudity pictures from her, wanting to meet at places to perform sexual activities and attempting to send his daughter nudity pictures. The father also said that recently, his daughter had told him that Fuller would at times grab his daughter’s buttocks during class. Detectives went to Opelika Middle School to pick up Fuller and bring him back to the Opelika Police Department for questioning. Fuller provided a right’s advised statement admitting to messaging sexual content to the juvenile, that was a former student of his, and wanting to meet at places to perform sexual activities. Fuller said the conversation had been going on for about one month. Detectives recovered data from the juvenile’s phone detailing the conversation between the two showing Fuller trying to solicitate, entice and lure the juvenile to send nudity pictures and perform sexual intercourse. An email was also drafted with Fuller’s email attached along with two full nudity photos of the juvenile attached, however, the email was never sent.”

The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department, and additional charges are pending.

Police have said Opelika City Schools is fully cooperating with the investigation and have placed Fuller on administrative leave. We have reached out to the school system for additional comments.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.